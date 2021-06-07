The Major Case Squad has been activated after two people were shot Monday afternoon in Madison, Illinois.

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person has died after a double shooting in Madison.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 4th Street just before noon. A News 4 photographer saw a car crashed into a tree and nearly a dozen bullet casings nearly.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate. News 4 is working on gathering more information.

