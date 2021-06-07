MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person has died after a double shooting in Madison.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 4th Street just before noon. A News 4 photographer saw a car crashed into a tree and nearly a dozen bullet casings nearly.
The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate. News 4 is working on gathering more information.
