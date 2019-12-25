JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A fatal crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Highway Z in Jefferson County.
The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pevely.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said all traffic was being diverted at Highway Z onto U.S. 61-67.
MSHP said one person was killed.
The northbound lanes might be closed for two hours, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
No other information was released.
