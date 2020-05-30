NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting in North City left a one person dead and another injured overnight.
Police said a man and woman was shot inside a car in the area of North Grand and St. Louis Ave. Homicide detectives said one person died from the shooting but wouldn't say which victim.
No additional information has been released.
