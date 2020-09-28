ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- An early morning crash Sunday left a one person dead and another seriously injured in St. Francois County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Emily Clifford, 27, of Desloge, Mo., was driving her Jeep Cherokee on eastbound Route K just east of Sickman Road when she failed to turn along the curve. Clifford tried to overcorrect but crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into several trees nearby.
Jeremy Brooks, who was a passenger, was seriously injured in the crash. Both were airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis where Clifford later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.