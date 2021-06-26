EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A deadly shooting in St. Clair County prompted two river bridges to close overnight.
According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 2 before 9 p.m. Thursday.
The investigation closed the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street and MLK bridges. The closures impacted both directions and lasted for several hours, Illinois Department of Transportation said.
IDOT worked with St. Louis City and the Cardinals to address the traffic backup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.