SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after an accident in South St. Louis early Sunday morning.
Police said a 22-year-old man was driving on Sulphur Avenue just before 3 a.m. when they ran into a utility pole near Chippewa and flipped the car.
The driver and passenger of the car were taken to a hospital where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger had minor injuries.
Investigators are still figuring out what caused the crash.
