ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is in custody and a person injured after an overnight shooting at a St. Clair County bowling alley late Wednesday night.
A call reporting shots fired came in Wednesday after 10:45 p.m. O'Fallon police responded to St. Clair Bowl, a bowling alley and bar, on Old Collinsville Road where officers found one person shot.
Police said the shots are non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Local and state police were on the scene into the overnight hours.
Police have not identified the suspect or the victim.
O’Fallon police tell us the case is being reviewed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney.
Last night was $2 bowl night according to the bowling alley’s website.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
