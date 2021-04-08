FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was transported following a crash in Ferguson Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at W. Florissant and Chambers before 3 p.m.
Police say it appears one of the driver's was driving recklessly. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
No other information was made available.
