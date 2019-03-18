ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old woman was sent to a hospital after a gun went off during a domestic dispute
The shooting happened Sunday around 1:00 p.m. on the 5300 block of Maffitt Ave.
Police say the suspect, a 27-year-old male, got in an argument over relationship issues with a woman.
According to the suspect, the victim pushed him to the ground and reached for a loaded 9mm pistol. He also reached for the gun and a struggle ensued which caused the gun to go off and strike the victim in the left orbital area.
The victim was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown.
