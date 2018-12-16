NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after finding an individual who was shot and killed Sunday morning in North St. Louis.
Police responded to the 2600 block of Marcus around 7:40 a.m. Sunday where they found the body of the shooting victim.
A homicide investigation was requested.
No further information is known at this time.
This story will be updated when more info comes in.
