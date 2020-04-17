ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after fire crews worked to contain an apartment fire in St. Charles County, according to Central County Fire.
The fire damaged the entire third floor of a building at Turnberry Place Apartments just north of I-70 in St. Peters. Central County Fire said eight units were badly damaged.
The call for the fire happened before 2:30 a.m. Friday. Central County Fire shared video on Facebook of the flames.
Central County Fire credited St. Peters police with calling for more units after seeing smoke. Those additional units allowed all of the residents to get out safely.
The first fire crews that arrived at the apartment complex said heavy fire and high winds had them requesting more units. Six additional trucks and 20 firefighters worked to contain the fire.
