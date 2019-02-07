WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - One direction of the Wentzville Parkway is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night.
The accident happened near the intersection of Wentzville Parkway and Old Williamsburg just before 7:00 p.m.
Police say the eastbound lane of the Wentzville Parkway will be closed for an extended period of time while accident reconstruction crews investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.