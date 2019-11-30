JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead and two people were injured following a crash on Highway B Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around noon on Highway B near Klondike Farms Road.
88-year-old Paul D. Scagilone, of Dittmer, was traveling northbound Highway B when he traveled into the southbound lane and hit the front of another vehicle.
The driver in the vehicle he hit suffered serious injuries.
Scagilone was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger suffered serious injuries.
