NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 70-year-old man is dead and a 40-year-old woman injured after being shot Saturday morning in North St. Louis.
Police said the circumstances around the shooting at 5500 W. Florissant are unknown. The man suffered from multiple gunshots, while the woman was shot in her leg and is conscious and breathing.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
