ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least one person was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in south St. Louis City.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said someone was killed in a car crash in the area of South Kingshighway and Holly Hills Avenue. This happened in the Princeton Heights neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.
It's still unclear how many cars were involved in the crash.
