BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A deadly crash has closed part of Route 367 near Chambers Road.
Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in the three vehicle crash. Two other people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Crews are still working the scene and the road is closed northbound.
