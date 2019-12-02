FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The eastbound lanes of I-270 were closed just past the Washington/Elizabeth exit due to a deadly motorcycle crash Monday evening.
One lane has reopened.
Two of the westbound lanes were also blocked with emergency vehicles. They have since opened up.
St. Louis County police said the motorcyclist has died. The name of the person has not been released.
