Northbound lanes are expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m. Friday night.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All lanes of northbound I-270 have reopened after a fatal accident Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. between Dorsett and I-270. Police told News 4 the accident involved a box truck.

The interstate reopened to traffic just before 9 p.m.

Information on the victim or what caused the crash is still unknown. 

