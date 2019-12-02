ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At least one person is dead in a house fire in St. Charles late Monday afternoon, officials told News 4.
Firefighters worked to control the fire at a home in the 300 block of Blanche Drive around 4 p.m.
Crews did find one victim in the fire but the person's name has not been released.
Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 was over the fire where we could see smoke billowing out of the home.
Neighbors told News 4 that an older woman lived in the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.