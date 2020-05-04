EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person has died in a head-on crash with a fuel truck and a car, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at Old Route 66 near Business Loop 44 near Fox Creek Road Monday morning.
The fuel truck caught fire and crews were able to put it out.
Law enforcement has not released information on the person who died or if they were the driver of the fuel truck or car.
