ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash where one person is dead in a crash with a dump truck on the service road off I-44.
Law enforcement said a car and dump truck crashed. A person inside the car has died. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash and you can see the whole front end of the car mangled.
This happened off the interstate not far from the Missouri Route AH exit.
No other information is available at this time.
