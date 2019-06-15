ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead and another seriously injured after two separate shootings overnight.
Just before midnight, a man was found shot in his car on Chippewa in South City, just a few blocks east of Grand. He wasn’t conscious or breathing at the time and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Around the same time, police said a woman was hit in the head by a bullet on Kingshighway just a few blocks from St. Louis Avenue. Police said someone took her to a hospital.
News 4 is working to find out the woman’s condition, and whether police have any suspects in either of these shootings.
