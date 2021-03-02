ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting at 10:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive.
A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment, police said. The other victim was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. No other information was made available.
Anyone with any information on this incident can remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
