BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A head-on crash in Belleville Friday morning left one person dead and another hospitalized.
Police were called to the 5800 block of Route 161 around 6 a.m. for a crash between a Volkswagen Passat and a semi-truck.
The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 54-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other passengers in either vehicle, police said.
Belleville police is investigating the cause of the crash Friday.
