MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Union Pacific train slid off its tracks in Monroe County, Illinois Friday evening and took the life of one male, officials say.
Fire departments responded to Fults Road at Bluff Road for a multiple-car train derailment.
According to an Union Pacific spokesperson, the train hit a farm tractor.
The 23-year-old driver of the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
The mixed freight train is carrying some hazardous materials, but the chemicals are 80 cars back and not involved in the fire.
None of the train crew are injured.
The St. Clair Emergency Management Agency is sending its hazmat team to the scene.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
