SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was critically hurt in a single-vehicle accident in South St. Louis early Saturday morning.
The accident happened near Tower Grove Park on Gravois and Minnesota avenues just before 1 a.m.
News 4 is making calls to get an update on the driver's condition.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.