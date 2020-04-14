ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Normandy police officer escaped injury during an incident in north St. Louis on April 9, officials tell News 4.
Two people were taken into custody in the shooting.
Joshua Bolden, 31, of Florissant, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action.
The shooting happened before 11:30 a.m. on the Adelaide overpass of I-70.
St. Louis police said the officer was shot at after at least one suspect ran from a wanted vehicle. The officer was treated for minor injuries possible caused by shattered glass on the scene.
Bolden was given no bond.
The officer was on duty at the time.
