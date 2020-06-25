ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just a few months from now, people will be moving into One Cardinal Way outside Busch Stadium.
And you can check out the new apartments, in person.
News 4 took a hard hat tour Thursday, and members of the public will get a chance to tour the facility beginning Friday.
Tours of the 29-story tower are available seven days a week by appointment only.
The public can look inside an eighth floor model unit and other parts of the property.
"Ballpark Village was supposed to open up our Phase 2 with a bang this spring, it didn't happen. We all know what happened," said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. "I think luckily for this project, One Cardinal Way, we can sort of act as if nothing is happening because we can move in slowly and safely this month and into August."
There's an added bonus for people renting at One Cardinal Way.
Since no fans will be allowed in the ballpark when Major League Baseball begins, it'll be one of the only places where people can see baseball in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.