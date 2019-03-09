NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) -- Police have one person in custody after a chase ended in North St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Police said the chase began when a suspect hit an officer’s car. Officers looked for multiple people in the early morning.
The pursuit began in North St. Louis County near Pine Lawn and ended near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow.
Police said a suspect was arrested near Damon and Darby, just a few blocks from where the chase ended.
The officer whose car was hit was not hurt.
News 4 is working to learn if there are any other suspects still on the run.
