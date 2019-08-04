One arrested after drug bust in Richmond Heights, police say

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One adult was arrested after a vehicle check revealed weapons and drugs near a park in Richmond Heights, police said.
Three adults and two juveniles were hanging out near a vehicle near the closed AB Green Park Sunday morning. Two officers were in the area to check on the park and approached the five.
Police checked the suspects and the vehicle and found drugs, weapons and ammunition.
Police said one adult was arrested and the juveniles were detained but later released to their guardians.
No other information was released.
