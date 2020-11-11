ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The uniform looks different for the medical staff inside the Emergency Department at St. Louis University Hospital. PPE is required before entering the room of a COVID-19 patient.
“We’re going to take what’s given to us and make it work and that’s just what we do as ED nurses,” said Cpt. Sarah Moorehead, the team lead nurse.
Moorehead’s job is all about managing the staff and the massive influx of patients.
“It creates a whole another level for us. We're trying to manage all those respiratory patients not just COVID but flu, asthma that we're getting this time year and the sudden uptick of trauma has kept our nurses very busy,” she explained.
Moorehead is no stranger to stress. She began her nursing career 10 years ago and then she decided to join the army. She and three other co-workers at the hospital all work in the same unit at the 303rd Field Hospital.
“We have that special bond because we’ve been through a lot together and seen a lot together,” she explained.
Cpt. Luke Gleaves is the chaplain at the hospital and works as a chaplain in the US Army.
“We deal with the highs and the lows of life, when you’re working at SLU, at a level one trauma center, there’s a lot of pain and death,” said Gleaves.
That’s even more true now as the pandemic rages on. The new state-of-the-art Emergency Department at SLU Hospital has 43 rooms and right now everyone of them is full, plus patients are lined up on beds in the hallways waiting for rooms.
“We’re maxed out all the time, everybody's impacted, not just because we’re seeing more people that are sick and dying, but just because of the volume,” said Gleaves. .
Col. Dr. Steven Lorber was deployed to New Jersey at the height of the pandemic this spring and now he’s bringing the knowledge learned there to the hospital here in St. Louis.
“We’ve been able to incorporate some of that experience and although we haven’t faced those kinds of volumes or the morbity in New York and New Jersey, it’s certainly helped us keep our patients safe,” said Dr. Lorber, who is the Chief of Emergency Medicine at SLU.
With no slow down in sight, those working the frontlines say don't let your guard down on the simple measures they know can help win the battle.
“I think it’s easy to lose sight of because we’re all weary,” said Gleaves. “I have the benefit of being reminded every day when I come to work that this is still a thing, and frankly it’s getting worse, not better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.