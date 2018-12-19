ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Nearly a year after taking over as St. Louis City Police Chief, John Hayden will host his first town hall Wednesday to talk about crime in the city.
In January, Hayden told News 4 he wanted to zero in on area that he says is a center for violent crime, a rectangle from Goodfellow to Vandeventer.
Stats from that area show that some types of violent crime are down compared to the same time in 2017.
At this point in 2017 there were 49 homicides but through November 2018, the total is 27.
Armed robberies are also down. There were 125 through this point in 2017, 97 have occurred in 2018.
There were almost 600 aggravated assaults through this point in 2017. In 2018, there have been fewer than 450.
The town hall meeting is being held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the student center on the Forest Park Community College campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.