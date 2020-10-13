ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Election Day, don’t forget to turn to page four of your ballot to see propositions that could have lasting impacts in St. Louis.
On the St. Louis City ballot, Proposition D could alter the way voters cast their ballot in future elections. The proposition reads, should the City of St. Louis adopt an ordinance to “establish an open, non-partisan system tor elections to the officers of Mayor, Comptroller, President of Board of Alderman and Alderman?”
Voting yes would mean in future elections the top two candidates would move on from the primary and compete in the general, no matter their political affiliation. It's similar to large cities like Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Chicago.
“This is something I think would help St. Louis, sometimes we’re a little slow to progressive change,” said State Rep. Rasheen Aldrige, who is in support of Prop D.
But opponents, including the Aldermanic Black Caucus, say it would result in the “elimination of the Democratic Party in the city.”
Alderman John Collins-Muhammad told News 4 the proposition is flawed.
“It’s essentially a scheme to disconnect elections from issues and allow candidates with marginal support from voters to win elections,” said Collins-Muhammad.
Prop D supporters said it ensures winning candidates have a broader support and that similar candidates don’t split the vote.
If Prop D passes, it would go in effect soon after the election and would be in place for the April 2021 election, which will include the mayoral race.
Next on the ballot is Prop 1, which calls for lifting the residency requirement for city employees.
“We have vacancies not only in public safety, which is my primary concern, but we also have vacancies around the City of St. Louis. We have nearly 1,000 vacancies in the City of St. Louis with the inability to fill those positions,” said Judge Jimmie Edwards, the director of public safety.
Last month, Missouri lawmakers voted to lift the resident requirement for police, firefighters and other public safety workers, but only for three years. Prop 1 would make it permanent and would apply for the rest of the city departments.
Right now, the city says some of the hardest jobs to fill are EMS dispatchers, refuse drivers, water maintenance technicians, electricians and water treatment plant operators.
Proposition R calls for an increase in property tax to fund community children’s services including early childhood education. The increase would be six cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Prop T asks voters to impose a gross receipts tax of seven and one half percent of the gross receipts obtained from telecommunications providers and fiber network providers.
To see a sample ballot, click here.
