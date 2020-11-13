ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The smiling face of Jacob Clark can be seen all around his family’s Wentzville home. It’s been six months since the 16-year-old was hit by a car on Highway 61 near North Prairie Road.
“He went for a walk and didn’t come home,” said Erin Wimberley, his mother.
Clark was walking alongside the highway on May 6 when he was hit by a driver just before 9 p.m. The driver left the scene.
“It hurts me more that there is no justice for him yet,” said his mom.
Investigators from the Missouri Highway Patrol say the case has hit a dead end. They tracked down several leads but none panned out.
“They know it was a 2015 or somewhere around there, Dodge Ram, most likely black in color,” said Nathan Wimberley, the victim’s step-father.
Now his family is hoping someone out there knows something, and will come forward.
“If you know who did this, if you have any idea, please please let him and his memory be in more peace knowing you did the right thing,” pleaded is mother.
His family plans to place a cross at the spot where he died on Friday, what would have been his 17th birthday. The cross will join several others along the busy stretch of highway. MoDOT has made improvements over the years but the family of Jacob Clark says they hope additional lights can be added.
Anyone with information is urged to call Missouri Highway Patrol.
