ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The popular OMNIMAX Theater at the St. Louis Science Center is temporarily closed for digital upgrades.
The theater closed on July 29 and will not open until late November, the center announced.
The facility will be updated to IMAX next-generation laser technology and a new NanoSeam screen will be added. Sound technology will be upgraded and wider seats with retractable armrests will be added.
This is the theater's largest renovation since it was built in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.