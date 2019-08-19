St. Louis Science Center

In this photo made Jan. 13, 2014, traffic flows under the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis. The Science Center is among the few free science centers in the U.S. and was founded as a planetarium in 1963. Today, the center includes more than 750 exhibits in 300,000-plus square feet of space, making it one of the nation's largest science centers an attracting about 1.2 million visitors each year. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The popular OMNIMAX Theater at the St. Louis Science Center is temporarily closed for digital upgrades.

The theater closed on July 29 and will not open until late November, the center announced. 

The facility will be updated to IMAX next-generation laser technology and a new NanoSeam screen will be added. Sound technology will be upgraded and wider seats with retractable armrests will be added.

This is the theater's largest renovation since it was built in 1991.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.