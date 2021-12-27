Omicron variant rising quickly throughout Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant in Missouri.

Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) told News 4 that 13 of the state's positive COVID-19 cases have been related to the omicron variant. Shortly after, a detailed press release was sent by the department that stated expanded testing the week of Dec. 20 found 32 of 57 wastewater samples had mutations associated with the omicron variant.

“Our robust program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewershed sampling provides us with reliable information regarding the presence of the virus and its variants,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “The existence of the Omicron variant is becoming much more prevalent each week, making the actions of COVID-19 individual testing, vaccination and other mitigation measures more important as we already face the threat of the Delta variant and an increase in flu cases.”

The first omicron coronavirus variant case in the state was reported earlier this month. The individual was a St. Louis City resident who had recently traveled domestically.

Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri has reported 792,774 COVID-19 cases. In Illinois there have been 2,077,260 COVID-19 cases.