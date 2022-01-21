Omicron presents new challenge for St. Louis NICU families

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has a reputation for spreading fast. Even though it often presents more mild symptoms, the highly contagious virus is proving to be a big challenge for families of babies in the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital, as well as staff.
JeNeva Geoppo of Belleville, IL was only 27 weeks along when she gave birth to her daughter Lucy.
"That second night was rough. She had a double lung collapse. She was on the maximum amount of support she could possibly be on," said Geoppo.
Caring for a baby in the NICU is already stressful and the pandemic only adds another layer of worry.
"You want to see her and you want to do everything you can to make sure that she knows that you're there and she knows that she's loved, but you're so afraid to even stick your finger in the little incubator because you don’t know what you're giving her," said Geoppo.
Lucy's doctors say at nearly 6-months-old now, she is still so fragile.
"Any little event, like a common cold, can throw Lucy over and compromise her life," said Dr. Melissa Riley, the medical director for the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Right after Christmas, Lucy's family got the scare they had been dreading.
"I tested positive for COVID-19 and I was devastated," said Geoppo.
COIVD-19 meant no visits and Geoppo went from seeing her little girl every day at the hospital to missing her for nearly three weeks.
"It's devastating. I think for any mother their natural instinct is to be with their child, especially when your child is sick," said Geoppo.
The quarantine wasn't only to protect Lucy, though. In recent weeks, the highly contagious Omicron variant has stretched thin an already short staff.
"If we are taking care of a baby who is a pound and a half, who needs an IV, who is on a breathing machine, who needs calculated medications, we are talking micrograms of perfection, I need the people who do that best to be healthy. I need my team to be healthy," said Dr. Riley.
Fortunately, Lucy and her mom were recently reunited. But even then, Geoppo was still worried about being contagious and about the emotional toll their separation had already taken.
"Will she even remember me? Does she know that I'm her mom?" Geoppo says she wondered.
Now, Lucy's team is asking other to keep the smallest among us in mind during this pandemic.
"The patient population that can't speak for themselves is why we have to wear a mask when we don’t want to," said Dr. Riley.
“That's somebody's everything and something you think is just a sniffle can take someone's everything away," said Geoppo.
Lucy is still being treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She hasn't even gotten to meet her two older brothers yet. But her mom is hoping she'll be home with them by this summer to celebrate her first birthday.
