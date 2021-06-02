ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old was found fatally shot inside a car in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Ethan Sandhu was found shot inside a car at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North 22nd Street and University Street.
Sandhu, of the 700 block of Gralee lane in Olivette, died on the scene. No other information was released.
