WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Highly lauded restaurant Olive + Oak will be moving out of it's original location on West Lockwood to a new 21,000-square-foot space nearby.
The space, which was formerly the Auto Beauty Specialists, will house a satellite brewery for Perennial Artisan Ales, as well as an 80-seat tasting room for the beer.
There will also be multiple event spaces inside the restaurant, a second kitchen, and a 40-seat patio.
[SLIDESHOW: Check out renderings for what Olive + Oak's new location will look like]
Rendering shows what the new location of Oak + Oliver will look like.
The interior of Olive + Oak's current location.
The existing Olive + Oak location will become a new sister restaurant, but has not been named.
The transition is slated for this spring, with the new location set to open in April.
