CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A deadly crash closed a portion of Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield early Wednesday.
The crash occurred before 5 a.m. on Olive Blvd. near Spyglass Summit, closing both directions of the roadway. The roadway reopened to traffic around 8 a.m.
The Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw a car crashed into a tree.
No other details regarding the fatal crash have been released.
