ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Old North St. Louis neighborhood White Castle was robbed late Thursday night.
Police said they were called to the fast food restaurant in the 2009 block of Hebert Street around 10:15 p.m. after two men went inside and announced a robbery. One of the suspects had a gun during the incident.
After taking an unknown amount of money from the White Castle, the suspects ran from the area.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
