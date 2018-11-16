ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Old Newsboys Day was moved to Friday because of the predicted wintry weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The organization said they wanted to keep everyone safe, which is why they are having volunteers go to their planned location on Friday, Nov. 16 instead of Thursday.
Old Newsboys Day generally takes place the Thursday before thanksgiving to raise money for children’s organizations funded by the Old Newsboys Fund for Children.
Click here to find an Old Newsboy near you, or to donate online.
