ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of volunteers will be on hundreds of street coroners across the bi-state selling newspapers in honor of “Old Newsboys Day” Thursday.
The newspapers being sold are a special edition of the St. Louis Post Dispatch that was written by area high school students. The papers are sold for donations, so buyers are asked to give what they can to receive the special edition.
Since “Old Newsboys Day” began in 1957 more than $20 million has been raised for St. Louis-area children’s charities.
Click here to find an “Old Newsboys” corner near you.
