ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – This year’s “Old Newsboys Day” will be done differently.
For 63 years volunteers wearing bright green aprons sold special editions of the St. Louis Post Dispatch on area streets to raise money for local at-risk children. In 2020, the special edition written by high school students for a good cause will still be available, but the only way to get one is to donate online.
The 2020 edition is dedicated to Cardinals legend Lou Brock.
Click here to learn more or donate to the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.