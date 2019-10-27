ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a celebration of faith and history Sunday afternoon at the Basilica of Saint Louis, more commonly known as the Old Cathedral.
The church celebrated its 185th birthday.
The Old Cathedral was the only church of any denomination for local settlers until around 1816. Bishop Emeritus Robert Hermann said the church truly was there for the many immigrants who moved through St. Louis.
“This is the Gateway to the West and at one time this diocese covered spatially as much as the other nine dioceses in the United States,” Bishop Hermann said. “Bishop Rosati traveled by horseback into Kansas and Oklahoma. He was just a remarkable bishop to get this place started. I think at the time St. Louis only have 5,000 Catholics and now it has 100 times that many.”
Bishop Hermann also has some trivia to share, especially about the Latter Day Saints.
“When [the cathedral] was completed, Joe Smith the founder of the Mormons wrote a letter and said, ‘I would be very honored to preach in this new cathedral.’ And Bishop Rosati wrote back and said, well we might very well arrange it if you can prove without a doubt that your founder rose from the dead. So, apparently it never took place,” Bishop Hermann said.
