EDMOND, OK. (CNN) -- A terrifying scene caught on camera.
An Oklahoma teenager grabbed a toddler in a car seat and slammed him to the ground in a grocery store parking lot in Edmond.
Surveillance video captured Dusti Counts loading her groceries into her car when a 17-year-old boy walked up and slams her baby carrier, that was holding her 1-year-old son Jenzen, to the ground.
"He's one... he was screaming, naturally I got him out of the car seat as fast as I could to make sure like if he had bumps or bruises or was bleeding," Counts said.
Police said the teen runs off, jumps on a nearby car and then exposes himself.
The teen was arrested and admitted that he'd smoked marijuana laced with another drug -- possibly PCP or acid.
Edmond Police want to find whoever's dealing those laced drugs.
"We're starting to see what we would call an increase and we're extremely concerned by that," said Jenny Wagnon of the Edmond Police Department.
Counts said she is just glad her son happened to be strapped in and is doing okay.
"That kept him in there, fortunately," she said.
As for the teen, he faces complaints of aggravated assault and battery, assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property.
