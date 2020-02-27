FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A former Fairview Heights man has pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
According to police, Michael L. Lindsey was charged in 2018 with two felony counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13. The abuse reportedly started in 2007 when the victim, whose parents were family friends of Lindsey, was 11.
The abuse went on for several years, during which the 36-year-old moved to Oklahoma, where he was then employed as an EMT and auxiliary police office, authorities said. Lindsey and the victim’s family kept in contact and more abuse reportedly occurred when they visited each other.
The victim’s parents contacted police after learning of the abuse.
Lindsey’s sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. He has been in custody at the St. Clair County Jail since January 2019.
