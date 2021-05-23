TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Oklahoma died in an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Troy, Illinois Saturday evening.
Officers say they received a call around 7:00 p.m. about an active shooter in the parking lot in of the TA Gas Station in the 800 block of Edwardsville Road. At the gas station, Kody Waters, 31, of Dewey, Oklahoma was reportedly suicidal and was firing a gun into the air.
In fear for his life and the lives of others at the gas station, police say a Troy officer fired seven shots in the direction of Waters. Officers say Waters was struck but it is unclear if the officer shot him or if he shot himself. Around 9:10 p.m., Waters died at the gas station. Nobody else was injured.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers a t 1-866-371-8477.
