OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (KWTV) – An Oklahoma City startup is now providing at-home COVID-19 tests.
The kit from Wheeler Labs comes in a tiny box with directions, overnight shipping and a tiny vial for saliva.
“Basically it’s just a saliva collection and you’re bringing your mouth close to the top and you’re spitting into the tube,” said Wheeler Labs CEO Dr. Jesse McCool. “You fill it to the line.”
After the sample is collected, the user puts it in the FedEx slip and overnights it to the lab in Oklahoma City, where it is quickly processed by experts.
“When we receive samples in the lab in the morning, around 10 or 11, we’re generally able to do same day turnaround and results,” said McCool.
The cost for one test is $125.
