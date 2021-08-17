FLETCHER, OK (KSWO/CNN) – An Oklahoma mom is asking for first responders to come together for her son who lost his father to COVID-19 and is now fighting the virus himself.
Daniel Sprague, 13, and his father Jim were quarantined together after testing positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday morning, the younger Sprague woke up to get a drink and found his father not breathing.
"He knew what to do. He called 911, Paradise Valley Fire, Sheriff's Department and ambulance all arrived. I heard the call, was woke up by it. I responded as well. Unfortunately, it was too late. His dad was gone,” Daniel Sprague’s mother Rachael Huey said. Huey is the deputy director of Comanche County Emergency Management.
Daniel Sprague lives with high-functioning Autism and his father’s death has been difficult for him to process.
"The worst part of it is that Daniel is still COVID positive and he's in isolation away from even us, so at the time of his life where he needs the most support and love, we can't even give it,” said Huey.
Daniel Sprague hopes to be an EMT, firefighter or nurse when he grows up, so a family friend decided to organize a drive-by parade of first responders for the teenager.
"His dad was also a first responder for years. That's a big community, so Lizzy has organized this drive-by that will have all of the first responders in the area driving by in emergency vehicles, offering their love and support to let Daniel know he's not alone, even though they can't come up and give him big hugs, they can at least show him some support,” said Huey.
Even though the drive-by won’t replace his dad, Huey hopes this will give him a glimmer of hope.
"He was a wonderful dad, even though we had our differences are our marriage didn't work after 20 years, I could not have asked for a better dad for my kids, and we co-parented well, and he was spectacular with these kids,” Huey said.
